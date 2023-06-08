Thursday, June 8, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Midtown Collaboration Center is spearheaded by The Cleveland Foundation and will house a variety of economic development and research platforms under one roof.
LoansMidwestOfficeOhio

KeyBank Provides $30M in Construction Financing for Midtown Collaboration Center in Cleveland

by Kristin Harlow

CLEVELAND — KeyBank Institutional Advisors and KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) have provided $30 million in financing to The Cleveland Foundation (TCF) for the construction of the 95,000-square-foot Midtown Collaboration Center in Cleveland. The center will be adjacent to TCF headquarters. KeyBank provided a $23.7 million loan, while KeyBank CDLI provided a $6.3 million equity investment in New Market Tax Credits.

Partners in the project include Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), University Hospitals (UH), the Cleveland Institute of Art (CIA), Hyland Software and the Economic & Community Development Institute (ECDI). The center will house CRWU’s new Center for Population Health Research, UH’s new Diabetes Research and Wellness Center, CIA’s new interactive media lab, Hyland Software’s training center, ECDI’s small business administration lending center and women’s resource center, as well as a brewery and community-led music venue.

You may also like

CBRE Brokers $20.7M Sale of Medical Office Building...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 125-Unit Build-to-Rent...

Conor Commercial Sells 151,677 SF Executive Commerce Center...

Dowd Cos. Arranges Sale-Leaseback of Two Children of...

SnapIT Solutions Signs 5,894 SF Office Lease in...

Intracorp, HAL Real Estate Buy Vacant Office Building...

Cabrillo Credit Union Purchases Office Building in San...

Simon Greenstone Panatier Signs 28,366 SF Office Lease...

JLL Arranges $64.3M Construction Loan for Spec Industrial...