KeyBank Provides $30M in Construction Financing for Midtown Collaboration Center in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — KeyBank Institutional Advisors and KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) have provided $30 million in financing to The Cleveland Foundation (TCF) for the construction of the 95,000-square-foot Midtown Collaboration Center in Cleveland. The center will be adjacent to TCF headquarters. KeyBank provided a $23.7 million loan, while KeyBank CDLI provided a $6.3 million equity investment in New Market Tax Credits.

Partners in the project include Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), University Hospitals (UH), the Cleveland Institute of Art (CIA), Hyland Software and the Economic & Community Development Institute (ECDI). The center will house CRWU’s new Center for Population Health Research, UH’s new Diabetes Research and Wellness Center, CIA’s new interactive media lab, Hyland Software’s training center, ECDI’s small business administration lending center and women’s resource center, as well as a brewery and community-led music venue.