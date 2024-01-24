KeyBank Provides $34.3M for Rehabilitation of Six Affordable Housing Communities in Chicago

CHICAGO — KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) has provided $34.3 million in construction and permanent financing through the HUD 221(d)(4) Mortgage Insurance program for the rehabilitation of six affordable housing communities on Chicago’s South Shore. The 6900 Crandon Apartments provides 151 units for elderly and disabled residents subsidized under a project-based Section 8 contract. The remaining five properties provide 126 units for families.

Evergreen Real Estate Group is the borrower. The communities are owned by a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) partnership created by the Housing and Human Development Corp. (HHDC), a nonprofit public housing facility in Chicago. The project also received LIHTC and tax-exempt bond allocations from the Illinois Housing Development Authority. KeyBanc Capital Markets served as the sole manager and underwriter for the $55.1 million bonds.

The funds will be used to improve tenant quality of life and sustainability of the apartments over the long term. Improvements include new cabinets, countertops, flooring, energy-efficient appliances and fixtures for resident units as well as elevator modernization, upgrades to MEP systems, replacement of roofs and exterior repairs. HHDC serves as the owner-operator and will provide onsite social service coordinators. Leslie Meyers and Robbie Lynn of KeyBank CDLI structured the HUD financing, and Sam Adams of KeyBanc Capital Markets marketed the bonds.