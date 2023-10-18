KeyBank Provides $36.3M in Financing for Elevate at Aurora Affordable Multifamily Project in Colorado

AURORA, COLO. — KeyBank has provided a total of $36.3 million in financing for the construction of Elevate at Aurora, an affordable apartment community in Aurora. Columbia Ventures is the sponsor, with the Housing Authority of the City of Aurora serving as special limited partner.

KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) provided $30 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity, including $5.5 million of Colorado State tax credit equity and $292,744 of solar tax credit equity. KeyBank CDLI also provided a $6.3 million equity bridge loan. KeyBank Commercial Mortgage Group placed $31.2 million in private activity bonds through one of its capital markets investors, structured as a construction-to-permanent, tax-exempt loan.

Elevate at Aurora will feature 137 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units for households earning between 30 percent and 70 percent of area median income. The project will also include construction of a new community service facility that will primarily serve as the Aurora location for CrossPurpose, a nonprofit provider of workforce development services, and Living Hope Community Church, a bilingual church that provides before- and after-school programming.

Kortney Brown and Sara Geis of KeyBank CDLI structured the balance sheet financing. Hector Zuniga of KeyBank’s Commercial Mortgage Group arranged the tax-exempt loan.