KeyBank Provides $36.4M in Financing for Construction of Affordable Housing Project in Toledo, Ohio

TOLEDO, OHIO — KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) has provided a $15.5 million construction loan, a $3.2 million permanent loan and $17.7 million in low-income housing tax credits to finance the construction of The Grand and The Glen, a scattered two-site affordable housing project in Toledo. The development will bring 70 units to a vacant city-owned parcel and underutilized parking lot. The project will be designated for families who earn between 50 and 70 percent of the area median income.

The Glen will comprise a four-story building with 50 units at the Southland Shopping Plaza. The Grand will feature 20 townhomes at the corner of Detroit and Grand avenues. The project will offer a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments and three- and four-bedroom townhomes. Derek Reed and David Lacki of KeyBank CDLI structured the financing on behalf of the borrower, Pivotal Housing Partners.