KeyBank Provides $40M in Acquisition Financing for Enchanted Springs Apartments in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has secured a $40 million Freddie Mac loan for Hamilton Zanze, a San Francisco-based real estate investment company, for the acquisition of Enchanted Springs, an apartment property in Colorado Springs.
Built in 2020, Enchanted Springs features 200 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments spread across 10 three-story residential buildings. Community amenities include a pool, hot tub, sundeck, cabanas, grilling areas, fitness center and clubhouse lounge.
Paul Angle and Nicholas Lynn of KeyBank Real Estate Capital structured the financing. The loan features a 10-year term with five years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule.
