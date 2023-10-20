KeyBank Provides $41.2M in Financing for Affordable Housing Complex in Beacon, New York

BEACON, N.Y. — KeyBank has provided $41.2 million in financing for Tompkins Terrace, a 193-unit affordable housing complex in Beacon, about 65 north of Manhattan. The financing consists of $17.1 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit equity and a $24.1 million Fannie Mae permanent loan. The borrower, New York City-based Related Affordable, will use the proceeds to acquire the property, fund capital improvements and preserve the affordability status. Tompkins Terrace was originally built on 16.3 acres in 1973 and last renovated in 2008. Units are reserved for households earning 50 to 60 percent or less of the area median income.