KeyBank Provides $41.4M in Financing for Pittsburgh Affordable Seniors Housing Redevelopment

PITTSBURGH — KeyBank has provided $41.4 million in financing for First & Market, an adaptive reuse project that will convert a former office building in downtown Pittsburgh into a 93-unit affordable seniors housing complex. The financing consists of a $27 million construction loan and a $14.4 million permanent loan. Units will be reserved for renters age 62 and above, with the majority (83) of residences reserved for individuals earning 50 percent or less of the area median income (AMI). The other 10 units will be earmarked for households earning 20 percent or less of AMI. Residents will have access to support services in technology education, healthcare education and coordination, financial literacy and mental and behavioral health. Seaver Rickert and Leslie Meyers of KeyBank originated the financing on behalf of the developer, Beacon Communities.