KeyBank Provides $41.5M Refinancing Loans for Two Multifamily Properties in Charlotte

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Pictured is Forest at Chasewood in Charlotte, N.C. The property is part of Ginkgo Residential’s portfolio that KeyBank recently refinanced.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has provided $41.5 million in Freddie Mac refinancing loans for two multifamily properties in Charlotte. The borrower, Ginkgo Residential LLC, received $23.1 million for the 260-unit Kimmerly Glen community and $18.4 million for the 220-unit Forest at Chasewood property. KeyBank structured the two loans, which feature 10-year terms with a five-year interest-only payment period and a 30-year amortization schedule.

Ginkgo acquired Kimmerly Glen in 2014 and Forest at Chasewood in 2016. The locally based owner has invested $3 million in renovations across both properties during its ownership. Kimmerly Glen was built in 1986 and comprises 15 three-story buildings on 16 acres. Forest at Chasewood was built in 1985 and comprises 11 three-story buildings spanning 16 acres. Both properties offer one- and two-bedroom floor plans with communal amenities including dog parks, fitness centers, laundry facilities and community barbecue areas. Timothy DeWispelaere and Randy Rinderknecht of KeyBank originated the loans on behalf of the borrower.

