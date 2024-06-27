KeyBank Provides $42.9M Agency Refinancing for Apartment Community in Dawsonville, Georgia

DAWSONVILLE, GA. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has provided a $42.9 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Pointe Grande Dawsonville, a 300-unit apartment community in metro Atlanta. Justin Ownby and Patrick Fitzgerald of KeyBank’s Commercial Mortgage Group originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, Central Florida-based Hillpointe.

Built between 2022 and 2023, the garden-style property is situated on a 23.5-acre parcel and features 12 three-story apartment buildings, as well as a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool with private cabanas, 24-hour conference and business center, Starbucks coffee/tea bar and a bark park with agility equipment and a pet spa.