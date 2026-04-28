Tuesday, April 28, 2026
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LoansMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

KeyBank Provides $46.2M Refinancing for Multifamily Portfolio in Fayetteville, North Carolina

by John Nelson

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has provided a $46.2 million bridge loan for the refinancing of a three-property multifamily portfolio in Fayetteville, about 65 miles south of Raleigh. Pranav Sarda and Alan Isenstadt from KeyBank’s Income Property Group structured the financing on behalf of the borrower, Valor Residential Group, which acquired the portfolio in 2022.

The 508-unit portfolio comprises Carlson Bay (214 units, built in 2000), Meadowbrook (186 units, built in 2001) and Stoney Ridge (108 units, built in 2001).

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