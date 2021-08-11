KeyBank Provides $46.8M in Financing for Development of Affordable Housing Property in Whitestown, Indiana

WHITESTOWN, IND. — KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) has provided a $25 million loan through Freddie Mac as well as $21.8 million of low-income housing tax credit equity (LIHTC) equity to Indianapolis-based Kittle Property Group Inc. The capital will be used to build Meadows on Main, an affordable housing property in Whitestown near Indianapolis. Meadows on Main will operate under the Section 42 LIHTC program and will serve residents earning between 40 and 70 percent of the area median income. The property will include 264 units across 10 buildings. Robbie Lynn of KeyBank’s CDLI team and John-Paul Vachon of Key Community Development Corp. structured the financing.