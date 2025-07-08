KeyBank Provides $47M in Construction Financing for Affordable Housing Project in Oceanside, California

OCEANSIDE, CALIF. — KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) has provided Mirka Investments a $32 million tax-exempt construction loan and a $15 million taxable construction loan to finance the development of El Camino Real, an affordable housing community at 2136 S. El Camino Real in Oceanside. Additionally, a $27.8 million permanent loan will be privately placed with one of KeyBank Commercial Mortgage Group’s (CMG) institutional investors.

El Camino Real will feature a four-story residential building with 111 two- and three-bedroom apartments for families earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income. The property will include a leasing office and community area within a 6,500-square-foot common space, including outdoor recreation space and central laundry rooms on each floor. Supportive services will be provided by Mission Neighborhood Centers, which offers educational programs, workforce development, homelessness prevention and social services.

The project received an additional $32 million construction loan from the California Municipal Finance Authority through a Multifamily Housing Private Activity Bond issuance, $12.9 million in certificated credits from the City of Oceanside State Housing Tax Credit program via Monarch Private Capital and $16 million in federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit equity from WNC.

Matthew Haas of KeyBank CDLI structured the financing. Hector Zuniga of KeyBank CMG arranged the permanent financing.