KeyBank Provides $51.5M in Financing for Multifamily Conversion Project in Meriden, Connecticut

MERIDEN, CONN. — KeyBank has provided $51.5 million in financing for a multifamily conversion project in Meriden, located roughly midway between New Haven and Hartford. The sponsor, Trinity Financial, will redevelop the former manufacturing facility of musical instrument maker Aeolian Co. into an 82-unit mixed-income housing complex. The historic building is located at 85 Tremont St. and was originally constructed in 1887. Units will be subject to a range of income restrictions, with 11 residences to be rented at market rates. Amenities will include a fitness center, community room and a children’s play area. KeyBank provided a $24.5 million construction loan as the primary debt component of the financing package, and Trinity secured another $27 million in equity financing from a multitude of different sources. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.