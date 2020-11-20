REBusinessOnline

KeyBank Provides $54.4M in Financing for San Antonio Affordable Housing Project

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — KeyBank has provided $54.4 million in financing for Kitty Hawk Flats, a 212-unit affordable housing development that will be located in San Antonio. The financing consisted of a $23.5 million low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) construction loan, a $7.4 million bridge loan and a $23.5 million fixed-rate Freddie Mac loan. Kitty Hawk Flats will comprise six one-bedroom, 70 two-bedroom, 100 three-bedroom and 36 four-bedroom units, with units reserved for renters earning between 30 and 70 percent of the area median income. The borrower was The NRP Group. Construction is expected to be complete by March 2022. Kyle Kolesar and Robbie Lynn of KeyBank originated the transaction.

