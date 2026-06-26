KeyBank Provides $56M in Construction Financing for Ohio Affordable Seniors Housing Project

GALLOWAY, OHIO — KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) has provided a $16.5 million taxable construction loan, a $9.4 million federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity investment and an $8.2 million state LIHTC investment for the construction of Clover Glen II in Galloway near Columbus. National Church Residences is developing the 96-unit affordable housing project for seniors age 55 and older. KeyBank Commercial Mortgage Group also provided a Freddie TEL permanent loan of $8.2 million. KeyBanc Capital Markets served as bond underwriter and underwrote $13.8 million in tax-exempt bonds for the project.

Clover Glen II will feature 15 units restricted to residents earning up to 50 percent of the area median income (AMI), 76 units restricted to 60 percent AMI and five units for 70 percent AMI. Amenities at the four-story property will include a clubhouse, fitness center, central laundry, onsite management, surface parking and picnic areas.

David Lacki and Ryan Olman of KeyBank CDLI structured the financing, while Sam Adams and Alex Steckler of KeyBanc Capital Markets underwrote the bonds. In October 2022, CDLI, through an investment with Ohio Capital Corp. for Housings, closed the Clover Glen I transaction.