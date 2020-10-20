KeyBank Provides $5M Acquisition Loan for Seniors Housing Apartments in Paterson, New Jersey
PATERSON, N.J. — KeyBank’s Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) team has provided $5 million in acquisition financing for Rosa Parks Apartments, a 50-unit affordable housing property for seniors in Paterson. The borrower was Radiant Property Management LLC, a Newark-based real estate services company that will also manage the property following the acquisition. Eric Steinberg of KeyBank’s CDLI team structured the financing.
