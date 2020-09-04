KeyBank Provides $5M Bridge Loan for Affordable Housing Property in Michigan
INKSTER, MICH. — KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has provided a $5 million bridge loan for the preservation of Cherry Hill Place Apartments in Inkster, about 20 miles west of Detroit. The 186-unit affordable housing property was constructed in 1979 as a HUD Section 8 community. Within the development, 150 units are designated for low-income seniors and 36 are designated for low-income families. Derek Reed and Alton Tinker of KeyBank structured the financing on behalf of the borrower, Larc Community Development Group.
