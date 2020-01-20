KeyBank Provides $64M Acquisition Loan for Apartment Complex in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

The Park on Windy Hill comprises 26 three-story buildings on 42 acres in Marietta, Ga.

MARIETTA, GA. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital (KBREC) has provided a $64 million acquisition loan for The Park on Windy Hill, a 654-unit apartment complex in Marietta. The property was built in 1970 and has recently undergone renovations to approximately half of the unit interiors. The buyer, Bridge Investment Group, plans to complete the upgrades and extensively renovate the exteriors. The garden-style apartment complex comprises 26 three-story buildings on 42 acres at 2121 Windy Hill Road, 15 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta and two miles west of Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. The seller was not disclosed, although Wilkinson Corp. acquired the property in late 2017. Brian Caudel and Jennifer Seamons of KBREC structured the financing.