KeyBank Provides $68.2M in Financing for New Jersey Mixed-Income Housing Project

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. — KeyBank has provided $68.2 million in financing for Glen Oaks Apartments, a 120-unit mixed-income housing project that will be situated on an 11.5-acre site in Wall Township, located near the Jersey Shore. Twenty-four of the units will be reserved for renters earning up to 47.5 percent of the area median income for the ensuing 30-year period, while the remainder will be rented at market rates. Amenities will include a community room, fitness center, laundry room, clubhouse and an outdoor pool.

KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) secured a $30 million construction loan, and KeyBank’s Commercial Mortgage Group arranged a $38.2 million fixed-rate Freddie Mac loan comprising a tax-exempt and taxable forward permanent loan. The New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency will issue the tax-exempt proceeds. Eric Steinberg and Tabare Borbon of KeyBank originated the financing. Completion of the project is slated for May 2022.

