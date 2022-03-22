KeyBank Provides $74M Loan for Affordable Housing Portfolio in Tennessee

CLEVELAND — Cleveland-based KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has provided a $74 million bridge loan for the acquisition of four Section 8 subsidized affordable housing properties in Tennessee. Matthew Haas, Timothy Gerstmann and Jonathan Woodland of KeyBank originated the financing. SDG Housing Partners, a Manhattan Beach, Calif.-based affordable housing development company, received the loan.

The four properties include Ramblewood in Clarksville (112 units); Margaret Robinson in Hermitage (100 units); Ridgebrook in Knoxville (144 units); and Hickory Forest in Nashville (90 units).

The borrower will be seeking bonds and 4 percent LIHTC credits to be moderately renovated and units upgraded in the next 12 to 18 months with agency financing provided by KeyBank.