KeyBank Provides $82M in Financing for Austin Affordable Housing Complex

AUSTIN, TEXAS — KeyBank Community Development Lending & Investment has provided $82 million in acquisition and rehabilitation financing for Woodway Square Apartments, a 240-unit affordable housing complex in Austin. The 12-building, garden-style complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities include a pool, playground and a community room. The borrower is Minnesota-based owner-operator Dominium. The financing includes an $18 million bridge loan to facilitate the purchase, $40 million in construction-to-permanent financing and $24 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity.