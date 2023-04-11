Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Dominium pegs the total cost of the rehabilitation of Woodway Square Apartments in Austin to be roughly $72 million.
KeyBank Provides $82M in Financing for Austin Affordable Housing Complex

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — KeyBank Community Development Lending & Investment has provided $82 million in acquisition and rehabilitation financing for Woodway Square Apartments, a 240-unit affordable housing complex in Austin. The 12-building, garden-style complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities include a pool, playground and a community room. The borrower is Minnesota-based owner-operator Dominium. The financing includes an $18 million bridge loan to facilitate the purchase, $40 million in construction-to-permanent financing and $24 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity.

