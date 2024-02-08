KeyBank Provides $87.8M in Financing for Mixed-Income Project in Metro Austin

MANOR, TEXAS — KeyBank has provided $87.8 million in financing for Cantarra Apartments, a 325-unit mixed-income project that will be located in the northeastern Austin suburb of Manor. Approximately half (166) of the units will be reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income (AMI), and the remainder will be earmarked for households earning 120 percent or less of AMI. Amenities will include three courtyards, two fitness rooms and a spin room, mail and parcel rooms, bike storage space and pet play and wash areas. Jeremiah Drake and Hector Zuñiga Jr. of KeyBank originated the financing, which consists of a $41.6 million construction loan and a $46.2 million forward commitment for Freddie Mac permanent financing upon stabilization of the property. The borrower and developer is Austin-based JCI Residential.