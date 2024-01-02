Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Cambridge Square Apartments in Monroeville totals 204 units.
KeyBank Provides $90.7M in Financing for Affordable Housing Property Near Pittsburgh

by Taylor Williams

MONROEVILLE, PA. — KeyBank has provided $90.7 million in financing for the acquisition and rehabilitation of Cambridge Square Apartments, a 204-unit affordable housing property in Monroeville, an eastern suburb of Pittsburgh. The financing consists of a $35 million construction loan, an $18 million Fannie Mae permanent loan, $15.7 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity and $22 million in tax-exempt bonds that were sold by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Cambridge Square Apartments consists of eight three-story buildings in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, with 97 percent (198) of the units subject to a 20-year Section 8 Housing Assistance contract. Residents have access to services such as healthcare education, financial and computer literacy, childcare, youth activities, nutritional services, disability services, tenant homeownership training and parenting programs. Anna Belanger and Jonathan Wittkopf of KeyBank structured the tax credit equity and debt financing for the transaction. Robbie Lynn of KeyBank structured the tax-exempt bonds, which were marketed for sale by Sam Adams of KeyBanc Capital Markets. The sponsor is Community Preservation Partners.

