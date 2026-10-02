KeyBank Provides $92.9M in Financing for Affordable Housing Development in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) has provided $92.9 million in financing for Broadway & Imperial, a new affordable housing development in South Los Angeles. The financing package includes a $43.8 million construction loan and an $18.1 million federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity investment from KeyBank CDLI. Key Commercial Mortgage Group arranged a $31 million Fannie Mae permanent loan, and KeyBanc Capital Markets underwrote a $31 million public bond issuance as part of the financing structure.

Developed by SoLa Impact, Broadway & Imperial will feature 164 affordable apartments and two manager units that will be housed within four- and five-story buildings. Residents will have access to a range of amenities, including a lobby, rooftop deck, community room and three landscaped courtyards.

Supportive services will be provided onsite by LifeSTEPS and will include educational, financial literacy, health and wellness and counseling services. Additionally, residents will have access to programs offered by the SoLa Foundation, including opportunities available through the SoLa Tech & Entrepreneurship Center Powered by Riot Games.

Matthew Haas and Eileen Tran of KeyBank CDLI, along with Shana Daby of Key Commercial Mortgage Group, arranged the financing. Alex Stekler of KeyBanc Capital Markets marketed the bonds.