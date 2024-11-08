KeyBank Provides $93M in Construction Financing for Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OHIO — KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) has provided a $43.3 million construction loan and $23.8 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit financing for construction of The Caravel, a 234-unit affordable seniors housing community in Columbus. KeyBank Commercial Mortgage Group also arranged a $25.9 million Forward Fannie MTEB permanent loan for the project.

The Caravel will provide affordable housing for individuals age 55 years or older who earn no more than 70 percent of the area median income. All units will be adaptable to residents with ADA needs, and 25 will be fully accessible. The developer, Kittle Property Group, is partnering with Homeport to provide residents with resources and connect them to services throughout the community. Homeport will provide a service coordinator for residents.

Derek Reed and David Lacki of KeyBank CDLI structured the financing. Robbie Lynn of KeyBank Commercial Mortgage Group facilitated the permanent loan placement.