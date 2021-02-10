REBusinessOnline

KeyBank Provides Acquisition Financing for 125-Unit Affordable Housing Property in Philadelphia

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Loans, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Awbury-View-Apartments-Philadelphia

Awbury View Apartments in Philadelphia totals 125 units. The property was most recently renovated in 2004.

PHILADELPHIA — KeyBank has provided financing for the acquisition and renovation of Awbury View Apartments, a 125-unit affordable housing property in Philadelphia that was built between 1924 and 1958 and renovated in 2004. The property sits on 3.6 acres and also houses three commercial spaces. KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment provided a $6.4 million 4 percent low-income housing tax credit construction loan, and KeyBank’s Commercial Mortgage Group secured a $21.8 million, fixed-rate Freddie Mac tax-exempt loan. Additionally, Key Community Development Corp. provided $10.6 million of equity. Jonathan Wittkopf, Robbie Lynn, Victoria O’Brien and John-Paul Vachon of KeyBank structured the financing on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Virginia-based Community Preservation Partners East and Hampstead Development Partners, which will invest about $11 million in capital improvements.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  