KeyBank Real Estate Capital Promotes Dan Heberle to President

CLEVELAND — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has promoted Dan Heberle to president of the Cleveland-based financial services company. A banking executive with more than 30 years of industry experience, Heberle succeeds Angela Mago, who has led the business since 2014 and was recently appointed to chief human resources officer of KeyCorp. Heberle reports to Randy Paine, president of Key Institutional Bank.

As president of KeyBank Real Estate Capital, Heberle is responsible for Key’s real estate finance and community development and investment businesses. He leads a team of more than 900 professionals, providing advice and capital solutions including acquisition, construction and interim financing; revolving credit facilities and loan terms; permanent mortgages; tax credit equity; commercial real estate loan servicing; and cash management services. Previously, Heberle served as head of KeyBank’s Institutional Capital Group. He joined KeyBank in 1998 as a relationship manager with the company’s REIT group and has since held various leadership responsibilities.