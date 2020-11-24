KeyBank Secures $10.5M Refinancing for 90-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in Ohio

Brunswick Pointe Transitional Care was built in 2017.

BRUNSWICK, OHIO — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has secured a $10.5 million FHA 232/223(f) loan for the refinancing of Brunswick Pointe Transitional Care in Brunswick, about 20 miles southwest of Cleveland. Built in 2017, the 90-bed skilled nursing facility offers short- and long-term care, physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as wellness programs, dining and nutrition services, and personal care assistance. John Randolph and Henry Alonso of KeyBank structured the fixed-rate, 35-year loan on behalf of the borrower, Foundations Health Solutions. Loan proceeds were used to pay off a construction loan and fund replacement reserves.