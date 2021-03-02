KeyBank Secures $18.6M for Construction of Affordable Housing Property in Cleveland

Slavic Village Gateway will feature 88 units and 21,000 square feet of retail space.

CLEVELAND — KeyBank has secured $18.6 million in financing for the construction of Slavic Village Gateway, an 88-unit affordable housing property in Cleveland. The two-building project will feature 21,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space as well as 10 townhomes. The property will feature 23 units for renters that earn at or below 30 percent of area median income (AMI) and 65 units for those who earn at or below 60 percent of AMI.

KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) secured a $12.5 million construction loan, while KeyBank’s Commercial Mortgage Group arranged a $6.1 million forward commitment for a Freddie Mac permanent loan. Additionally, the project will use 9 percent low-income housing tax credit equity from the Ohio Capital Corp. for Housing, $600,000 from the City of Cleveland and $1.5 million from University Settlement, which is a nonprofit social service agency that will occupy some of the project’s retail space.

Kyle Kolesar of KeyBank’s CDLI team and Robbie Lyn of KeyBank’s Commercial Mortgage Group structured the financing on behalf of the developer, The NRP Group LLC.