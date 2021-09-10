REBusinessOnline

KeyBank Secures $40.2M Refinancing for Three Apartment Properties in Southeast, Michigan

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Michigan, Multifamily, South Carolina, Southeast

Huntington Place

Built in 1998, Huntington Place includes eight one- and three-story buildings on 17 acres of land.

CLEVELAND — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has secured $40.2 million in Fannie Mae financing for three multifamily properties in Michigan, South Carolina and Florida. Dirk Falardeau and David Pyc of KeyBank structured the fixed-rate refinancing on behalf of the borrower, The Benchmark Group, a New York-based real estate developer, investor and manager. The properties include Autumn Woods in Sterling Heights, Mich.; Huntington Place in Columbia, S.C.; and Village at University Square in Tampa, Fla.

Built in 1973, Autumn Woods is a 286-unit affordable housing community with 42 one- and two-story buildings on 30 acres of land. The community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Community amenities include playgrounds and a basketball court. Located at 44401 Bridal Lane, the property is situated about 22.4 miles south of Detroit and is near Lake Saint Clair, as well as golf courses such as Clinton River Park. Autumn Woods is also 3.4 miles from the University of Detroit Mercy and nine miles from Baker College of Clinton Township.

Built in 1998, Huntington Place includes eight one- and three-story buildings on 17 acres of land. The 192-unit community includes two- and three-bedroom options. Located at 1003 True St., the property is situated five miles from the University of South Carolina (USC) and within walking distance from the USC School of Medicine. Community amenities include a pool, 24-hour cardio room, walking trails and barbecue areas.

The Village at University Square is a 122-unit apartment complex that sits on six acres and comprises five two-story buildings. Built in 1982, the affordable housing community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans complete with all appliances. Community amenities include a playground and basketball court.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews