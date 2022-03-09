KeyBank Secures $40M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has secured $40 million of fixed-rate Freddie Mac financing for the refinancing of Paxton Pointe Hope Apartments, a 274-unit community in Charleston. Hayley Suminski of KeyBank structured the financing for the Framingham, Mass.-based borrower, VTT Management. The loan features a five-year interest-only period.

Built in 2018 on more than 20 acres, Paxton Pointe Hope is a low-rise apartment complex featuring 12 three-story residential buildings. The property offers studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Unit features include patios or balconies, designer kitchens, full-size laundry appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a saltwater pool, recreation room, fitness center and a fenced dog park.