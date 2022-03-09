REBusinessOnline

KeyBank Secures $40M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in Charleston

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, South Carolina, Southeast

Paxton Pointe Hope

Built in 2018 on more than 20 acres, Paxton Pointe Hope is a low-rise apartment complex featuring 12 three-story residential buildings.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has secured $40 million of fixed-rate Freddie Mac financing for the refinancing of Paxton Pointe Hope Apartments, a 274-unit community in Charleston. Hayley Suminski of KeyBank structured the financing for the Framingham, Mass.-based borrower, VTT Management. The loan features a five-year interest-only period.

Built in 2018 on more than 20 acres, Paxton Pointe Hope is a low-rise apartment complex featuring 12 three-story residential buildings. The property offers studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Unit features include patios or balconies, designer kitchens, full-size laundry appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a saltwater pool, recreation room, fitness center and a fenced dog park.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  