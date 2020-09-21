KeyBank Secures $51.5M in Acquisition Financing for Six-Property Affordable Housing Portfolio in Four States

Posted on by in Illinois, Indiana, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

ILLINOIS, INDIANA, WISCONSIN AND TEXAS — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has secured $51.5 million in Fannie Mae financing for the acquisition of six affordable housing properties in four states. The properties include: Parkway Highlands in Green Bay, Wis.; Marian Heights in Alton, Ill.; Shelby’s Crest and Landing in Shelbyville, Ind.; Capitol Place in Springfield, Ill.; Broadway Place in South Roxana, Ill.; and Gardens of Mabank in Mabank, Texas. The portfolio totals 701 units. Tabare Borbon and Kyle Kolesar of KeyBank structured the financing on behalf of the borrower, Harmony Housing.