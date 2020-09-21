REBusinessOnline

KeyBank Secures $51.5M in Acquisition Financing for Six-Property Affordable Housing Portfolio in Four States

Posted on by in Illinois, Indiana, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

ILLINOIS, INDIANA, WISCONSIN AND TEXAS — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has secured $51.5 million in Fannie Mae financing for the acquisition of six affordable housing properties in four states. The properties include: Parkway Highlands in Green Bay, Wis.; Marian Heights in Alton, Ill.; Shelby’s Crest and Landing in Shelbyville, Ind.; Capitol Place in Springfield, Ill.; Broadway Place in South Roxana, Ill.; and Gardens of Mabank in Mabank, Texas. The portfolio totals 701 units. Tabare Borbon and Kyle Kolesar of KeyBank structured the financing on behalf of the borrower, Harmony Housing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Sep
23
Webinar: Package Management — Best Practices for On- and Off-Campus Student Housing in the COVID-19 Era
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  