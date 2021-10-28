KeyBank Secures $53.7M Refinancing for Multifamily Community in Largo, Maryland

Posted on by in Loans, Maryland, Multifamily, Southeast

LARGO, MD. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has secured $53.7 million of fixed-rate Freddie Mac financing for Truman Park Apartments, a 284-unit mid-rise complex in Largo. Dirk Falardeau and Matt Purtell of KeyBank Real Estate Capital structured the refinancing with a 10-year, interest-only period on behalf of the borrower, The Dolben Co.

Built in 2002, Truman Park includes seven four- and five-story residential buildings on nearly 10 acres of land. The property offers one- and two-bedroom floorplans with units that feature full-size washers and dryers, gas fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings and patios or balconies. Community amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool, nature trail, car wash area, gated entry, five-story parking garage and a club suite.

Located at 601 Harry S. Truman Drive, the apartment community is situated about 13.2 miles from the University of Maryland, 13.4 miles from Washington, D.C. and 17.3 miles from Alexandria, Va.