KeyBank Secures $54M Acquisition Financing for Apartment Complex in Chesterfield, Missouri

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

The Parq at Chesterfield includes 345 units in Chesterfield, Mo.

CHESTERFIELD, MO. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has secured $54 million of fixed-rate Fannie Mae financing for the acquisition of The Parq at Chesterfield in suburban St. Louis. Irvine, Calif.-based Passco Cos. was the borrower. Built in 2019, the 345-unit apartment complex spans three buildings on 13 acres. Amenities include a pool, spa, fitness center, business center, clubhouse and corporate suites. Caleb Marten and Chris Neil of KeyBank structured the financing.