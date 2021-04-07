REBusinessOnline

KeyBank Secures $54M Acquisition Financing for Apartment Complex in Chesterfield, Missouri

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

The Parq at Chesterfield includes 345 units in Chesterfield, Mo.

CHESTERFIELD, MO. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has secured $54 million of fixed-rate Fannie Mae financing for the acquisition of The Parq at Chesterfield in suburban St. Louis. Irvine, Calif.-based Passco Cos. was the borrower. Built in 2019, the 345-unit apartment complex spans three buildings on 13 acres. Amenities include a pool, spa, fitness center, business center, clubhouse and corporate suites. Caleb Marten and Chris Neil of KeyBank structured the financing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  