Monday, December 18, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
FloridaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

KeyBank Secures $77.5M Refinancing for Ocean Walk Apartment Community in Key West, Florida

by John Nelson

KEY WEST, FLA. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has secured a $77.5 million Fannie Mae non-recourse loan for the refinancing of Ocean Walk, an apartment community located in Key West. Built in 1991 and renovated in 2016, the property comprises 297 units across two buildings situated on 17 acres. Amenities at the community include a clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis courts and a basketball court.

Caleb Marten and Chris Neil of KeyBank arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, Passco Cos., which acquired the community in 2017 for $101.5 million. The 10-year loan features a seven-year interest-only period and will amortize on a 30-year schedule.

You may also like

CBRE Brokers $68M Sale of 5505 Waterford Office...

GTIS, Collett Industrial Acquire 107-Acre Development Site in...

TDJREV, New Urban to Develop Two Affordable Housing...

JCCG Breaks Ground on 201-Unit BTR Townhome Development...

Sava Holdings Buys 285,312 SF Office Complex in...

CBRE Brokers $74M Sale of Talia Apartments in...

Cityview Plans 378-Unit Portico Apartment Community in Oakland,...

KeyBank Arranges $16.7M Refinancing for Edge DTC Multifamily...

Mia Rose Holdings Sells 156-Unit Apartment Complex in...