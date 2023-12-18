KeyBank Secures $77.5M Refinancing for Ocean Walk Apartment Community in Key West, Florida

KEY WEST, FLA. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has secured a $77.5 million Fannie Mae non-recourse loan for the refinancing of Ocean Walk, an apartment community located in Key West. Built in 1991 and renovated in 2016, the property comprises 297 units across two buildings situated on 17 acres. Amenities at the community include a clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis courts and a basketball court.

Caleb Marten and Chris Neil of KeyBank arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, Passco Cos., which acquired the community in 2017 for $101.5 million. The 10-year loan features a seven-year interest-only period and will amortize on a 30-year schedule.