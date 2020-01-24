KeyBank Secures $93M in Construction Financing for Affordable Housing Project in Oregon

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, Oregon, Western

Located in Greshman, Ore., Rockwood 10 will feature 224 apartments for residents earning no more than 60 percent of the area median income.

GRESHAM, ORE. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital (KBREC) has provided a total of $61.4 million in construction financing and Low Income Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity to Newport Beach, Calif.-based Community Development Partners for the development of Rockwood 10, a multifamily property in Gresham.

In addition to the $42.6 million construction loan and $18.1 million of LIHTC equity investment from Key Community Development Corp. KBREC secured $32.4 million of fixed-rate Freddie Mac permanent financing for the property.

Slated for completion in 2021, Rockwood 10 will feature 224 affordable residential units spread across five three- and four-story buildings on seven acres. As a Section 42 LIHTC project, all units are restricted to households earning no more than 60 percent of the area median income.

Jonathan Woodland of KBREC’s Commercial Mortgage Group and Brett Sheehan of KBREC’s Community Development Lending and Investment team structured the financing.