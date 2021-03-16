KeyBank Structures $13M in Construction Financing for Affordable Housing Property in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — KeyBank has structured $13 million in construction financing for Via Sana, a 72-unit affordable housing project in Cleveland. The NRP Group LLC, The MetroHealth System and CCH Development Corp. are serving as developers. Via Sana is part of a $60 million mixed-use project being spearheaded by MetroHealth in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. Rents at the property will be offered at 15 to 75 percent below market rents. Project-based vouchers will be used for eight of the units. In addition to residences, Via Sana will include more than 5,000 square feet of commercial space as well as conference rooms and classrooms reserved for MetroHealth’s Economic Opportunity Center.