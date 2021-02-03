REBusinessOnline

KeyBank Structures $29.3M in Construction Financing for Affordable Housing Property in Wisconsin

Limestone Ridge Apartments will feature 116 units.

FITCHBURG, WIS. — KeyBank has structured $29.3 million in financing for the construction of Limestone Ridge Apartments in Fitchburg, a suburb of Madison. The four-story project will be home to 116 units that are designated for households earning between 50 and 80 percent of the area median income. Madison-based JT Klein Co. is the developer. KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment provided a $16 million construction loan, while KeyBank’s Commercial Mortgage Group originated a $13.3 million Freddie Mac forward tax-exempt loan. Additionally, Cinnaire is providing a 4 percent low-income housing tax credit investment of $6 million and HUD and Dane County are providing $4.3 million of soft funding. Steve Sparks of KeyBank’s CDLI team and Robbie Lynn of KeyBank’s Commercial Mortgage Group structured the financing. Completion of the project is slated for October 2022.

