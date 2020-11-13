KeyBank Structures $31M in Financing for Renovation of Affordable Seniors Housing Property in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — KeyBank Real Estate Capital (KBREC) and KeyBanc Capital Markets (KBCM) have structured $31 million in financing for the renovation of Carnegie Tower at Fairfax in Cleveland. Built in 1976, the affordable seniors housing property rises 12 stories and features 171 units. It is a project-based Section 8 building and is situated on two acres next to Cleveland Clinic. Units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans and are reserved for residents age 62 and older.

KBREC provided a $14 million HUD construction-to-permanent loan while KBCM sold $17 million of tax-exempt bonds. Additionally, KeyBank Community Development Corp. provided $10 million of low-income housing tax credit equity to purchase credits awarded to the project. Robbie Lynn, Kelly Frank, Ryan Olman and Sam Adams of KeyBank structured the financing on behalf of the borrower, Columbus-based National Church Residences. The project will preserve the building as affordable housing and ensure the long-term viability of the development, according to KeyBank.