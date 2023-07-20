KeyBank Structures $9.9M in LIHTC Equity for Affordable Seniors Housing Project in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OHIO — KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has structured $9.9 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity to finance the conversion of the Margaret Wagner Senior Apartments in Cleveland Heights into 80 low-income seniors housing units. The project will create 20 new units through the adaptive reuse of the first floor of Margaret Wagner House and preserve 60 units on the upper floors.

Built in 1960 as a nursing home by the Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging, the facility features a HUD 202 Project Rental Assistance Contract subsidy for all of its units. In addition to creating 20 new units, the project will also renovate existing units with updated kitchens and bathrooms, improved accessibility, central air conditioning, elevator modernization, new roofing and site improvements.

The project’s total cost is $18.7 million. Additional funding comes from a HUD 202 Capital Advance, Cuyahoga County HOME and Affordable Housing Gap funding, Affordable Housing Program Grant funding through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston and seller financing. CHN Housing Partners and Benjamin Rose, both of which are Cleveland-based organizations, are co-developing the project. Derek Reed of KeyBank structured the LIHTC tax credit equity investment and Tara Miller served as the underwriter.