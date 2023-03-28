Tuesday, March 28, 2023
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

KeyCity Capital Acquires 142-Unit Villa Gardens Apartments in Metro Dallas

by Taylor Williams

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Locally based private equity firm KeyCity Capital has acquired Villa Gardens, a 142-unit apartment complex located in the northern Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1969 and offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as amenities such as a pool, playground, business center and onsite laundry facilities. Doug Banerjee, Jack Stone, Andrew Mueller and Sterling Warren of Greysteel represented KeyCity and the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

