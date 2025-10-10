Keyes Co. Brokers $26.8M Sale of Industrial Complex in Miami

MIAMI — The Keyes Co. has brokered the $26.8 million sale of Milam Dairy Commerce Center I & II, a two-property industrial complex located in Miami. Milam Dairy Commerce Center I & II, which is situated at 6700 N.W. 72nd Ave. and 7205 N.W. 68th St., totals approximately 110,000 square feet across seven buildings. Tony Ulloa and Marcos Macias of Keyes Co. brokered the off-market transaction on behalf of the undisclosed buyer. The duo also represented the sellers, which were three separate family groups, according to Keyes Co.