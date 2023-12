HOUSTON — Marketing agency Keystone Advisors has signed a 32,000-square-foot office lease in West Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 4920 Westway Park Blvd., which is part of the Corporate Centre development, was constructed in 2007 and totals 131,908 square feet. Scott Fikes, Matt Pruitt and Christian Canion of JLL represented the landlord, Agellan Commercial REIT, in the lease negotiations. Josh Marcell and Anthony Porraz of Moody Rambin represented the tenant.