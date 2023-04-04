Keystone Breaks Ground on $6M Flex Industrial Building in Chesterfield, Missouri

CHESTERFIELD, MO. — Keystone Construction Co. has broken ground on a $6 million flex industrial building within Spirit Valley Business Park in Chesterfield, a western suburb of St. Louis. The 40,000-square-foot building can accommodate one to four tenants and a range of uses such as warehouse, office, manufacturing and showroom space. Located at 675 Spirit Valley West Drive, the project will feature four separate entrances, a ramped drive-in, overhead dock doors, a 142-foot truck court and floor-to-ceiling heights ranging from 24 to 27 feet. Completion is slated for June. Spirit Valley Business Park is situated next to the Spirit of St. Louis Airport. Keystone built the infrastructure for the park in 2008 and has since constructed 10 buildings.