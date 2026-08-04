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400-Market-Flats-Philadelphia
Including 400 Market Flats, Keystone has done two office-to-residential conversions in Philadelphia's Independence Mall district.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNortheastOfficePennsylvania

Keystone Completes Office-to-Residential Conversion Project in Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — Local developer Keystone has completed an office-to-residential conversion project in Philadelphia’s Independence Mall district. Designed by Tantillo Architecture and built by Fasttrack Construction, the project transformed the historic, 12-story building at 400 Market St. into a 176-unit apartment complex known as 400 Market Flats. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include coworking space and a rooftop terrace. Keystone developed the project, which opened with 40 percent of the units preleased, in partnership with Lubert-Adler.

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