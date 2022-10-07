Keystone, Concord Complete 127-Room Hotel in Metro Philadelphia

Hotel West + Main in Conshohocken is an adaptive reuse of a 148-year-old historic firehouse.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA. — A partnership between locally based firm Keystone Development + Investment and Concord Hospitality has completed Hotel West & Main, a 127-room project in Conshohocken, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. The hotel, which will be operated under the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand, is located within the $340 million SORA West mixed-use development. The property houses two food and beverage options and is the first new hotel to open in Conshohocken in 22 years, according to the development team. SORA West is also home to AmerisourceBergen’s corporate headquarters campus.