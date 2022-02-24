Keystone Construction Begins Work on 97,000 SF Sports Complex in Chesterfield, Missouri
CHESTERFIELD, MO. — Keystone Construction Co. has begun work on a 97,000-square-foot indoor volleyball and basketball complex in Chesterfield near St. Louis. Mia Rose Holdings is the developer, MW Weber Architects is the architect and Stock & Associates Consulting Engineers Inc. is the civil engineer. Completion is slated for early 2023. Chesterfield Sports Association (CSA), a nonprofit organization, will own and operate the facility. Nine basketball courts will convert to 18 volleyball courts. Additional features will include a fitness area, spectator seating, lounge areas and multipurpose rooms. CSA plans to host over 40 tournaments each year that will attract out-of-town guests and generate economic activity for local restaurants and hotels.