Keystone Construction Begins Work on 97,000 SF Sports Complex in Chesterfield, Missouri

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri

The indoor volleyball and basketball facility is slated for completion in early 2023.

CHESTERFIELD, MO. — Keystone Construction Co. has begun work on a 97,000-square-foot indoor volleyball and basketball complex in Chesterfield near St. Louis. Mia Rose Holdings is the developer, MW Weber Architects is the architect and Stock & Associates Consulting Engineers Inc. is the civil engineer. Completion is slated for early 2023. Chesterfield Sports Association (CSA), a nonprofit organization, will own and operate the facility. Nine basketball courts will convert to 18 volleyball courts. Additional features will include a fitness area, spectator seating, lounge areas and multipurpose rooms. CSA plans to host over 40 tournaments each year that will attract out-of-town guests and generate economic activity for local restaurants and hotels.