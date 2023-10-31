Tuesday, October 31, 2023
The project is located within Spirit Valley Business Park in Chesterfield. (Rendering courtesy of Gray Design Group)
Keystone Construction Breaks Ground on 131,000 SF Industrial Headquarters for Tubular USA in Suburban St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

CHESTERFIELD, MO. — Keystone Construction Co. has broken ground on a 131,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility for Tubular USA in Chesterfield, a western suburb of St. Louis. Tubular is a supplier of in-line galvanized pipe and tubing. The project is located within Phase II of Spirit Valley Business Park. The new facility will replace Tubular’s two existing buildings in Weldon Spring, Mo. The project team includes Gray Design Group, Stock & Associates Consulting Engineers Inc. and Knapp Engineering. Completion is slated for June 2024. Keystone built the infrastructure for the first phase of the 50-acre Spirit Valley Business Park in 2008 and has since constructed 11 buildings within the business park.

