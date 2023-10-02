Keystone Construction Breaks Ground on $5M Headquarters for SourceOne Solutions in O’Fallon, Missouri

O’FALLON, MO. — Keystone Construction Co. has broken ground on the new $5 million headquarters for commercial lighting solutions company SourceOne Solutions LLC in the St. Louis suburb of O’Fallon. The 37,500-square-foot building, which is being constructed on a 6.4-acre site at 6800 Keaton Corporate Parkway, is slated for completion in fall 2024. Gray Design Group is the architect, and Knapp Engineering and Civil & Environmental Consultants are the engineers. In addition to warehousing and manufacturing space, the facility will feature 6,500 square feet of office space with a covered entry and patio, executive offices, training and conference rooms, open workstations and a café. The project is designed for expansion in the future.