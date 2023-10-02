Monday, October 2, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The 37,500-square-foot project is slated for completion in fall 2024.
DevelopmentIndustrialMidwestMissouri

Keystone Construction Breaks Ground on $5M Headquarters for SourceOne Solutions in O’Fallon, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

O’FALLON, MO. — Keystone Construction Co. has broken ground on the new $5 million headquarters for commercial lighting solutions company SourceOne Solutions LLC in the St. Louis suburb of O’Fallon. The 37,500-square-foot building, which is being constructed on a 6.4-acre site at 6800 Keaton Corporate Parkway, is slated for completion in fall 2024. Gray Design Group is the architect, and Knapp Engineering and Civil & Environmental Consultants are the engineers. In addition to warehousing and manufacturing space, the facility will feature 6,500 square feet of office space with a covered entry and patio, executive offices, training and conference rooms, open workstations and a café. The project is designed for expansion in the future.

You may also like

Swinerton Tops Out 135,000 SF Life Sciences Project...

MYCON Begins Construction on 21,910 SF Industrial Project...

Brinkmann Constructors, X Co. Break Ground on 19-Story...

PSRS Arranges $5.1M Refinancing for Baker Bradford Industrial...

Paramount Assets Completes 35-Unit Adaptive Reuse Project in...

Tandem Partners Opens 196-Unit Sage West Loop Luxury...

McCarthy to Build 14-Story Facility for SSM Health’s...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 208-Unit Princeton Lakes Apartment...

Kingsbarn Realty Capital Acquires 61,888 SF Industrial Facility...