Keystone Construction Breaks Ground on $60M CarShield Sportsplex Facility in Chesterfield, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

CHESTERFIELD, MO. — Keystone Construction Co. has broken ground on the new $60 million CarShield Sportsplex AAA Hockey & Futbol facility in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield. Completion is slated for January 2026. The indoor and outdoor sports facility will accommodate the growing CarShield AAA Hockey & Futbol clubs, which serve more than 500 kids and 45 teams in metro St. Louis. The 325,000-square-foot project will be situated on 33 acres at 530 N. Eatherton Road. The development will include four indoor turf soccer fields, two indoor ice rinks, team locker rooms, a pro shop, training and fitness spaces, a restaurant, bar, concessions and classrooms. Outside, there will be three turf soccer fields, concessions, a dining patio and children’s playground. The project team includes civil engineer Stock & Associates and architect Gray Design Group.

